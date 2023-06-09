'I started crying.' 10 women on the thing they most regret telling a colleague.

Have you ever said something you just really, really... shouldn't have?

What about sharing something with a colleague... Who then went and told everyone?

Or perhaps held it over your head.

And then you absolutely regretted it for, like, ever.

Watch MM Confessions: The worst thing I've done at a work Christmas party. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

It turns out there are quite a lot of us who have at least one thing we regret telling a workmate... So Mamamia reached out to our wider community to find out more about the one thing people have told a colleague that they have lived to regret.

Sharon.

"I once told my fast-food colleague I was quitting before I told my manager and I got an angry phone call later that evening from my boss."

Kali.

"In radio, two of our brekkie hosts were leaving and the director told us. I texted them saying, 'Shame the dictator had to deliver the news and you weren't allowed to...' I was pulled into our director's office the next day and absolutely f**king slammed. Turns out they went to her saying the team was annoyed they couldn't tell us themselves – and used my texts as examples."