"I found out I was pregnant on my lunch break from school, in a supermarket bathroom."

I gave birth to my daughter just a little shy of my 17th birthday. Despite being on birth control, and using condoms, somehow I still fell pregnant in my teens. My daughter is determined!

I found out I was pregnant on my lunch break, in a supermarket bathroom. I tucked the test into my coat pocket and walked back to school for my next class totally numb. I kid you not, my next class was Biology, in which we debated the ethics of abortion. Usually, I love a good ethics debate, but I just sat there, pale, and shaking until I could leave.

My mum used to pick me and my sister up from school, as she coincidentally happened to drive past the high school as we came out, on her way home from work.

I got in the car, terrified. Utterly terrified.

I have an amazing relationship with my mum and I always have – she’s my best friend. There was no reason for me to be scared of telling her, but I was.

Sat down, she looked at me and said “Guess who’s having babies?!”

I felt my heart miss a beat. In my head, I was screaming, “ME!! I’M HAVING A BABY”

She meant my cat. My cat went into labour and was currently having kittens. Not how I took it!

I went to my room as soon as we got home, and watched my cat birth the last four of her six kittens, while contemplating the reality of my situation.

My mum came in at 2am after noticing my light was still on. She asked me what was wrong, telling me I looked glum.

I couldn’t tell her, I just couldn’t do it. So, since I wouldn’t be able to chicken out, I handed her the positive pregnancy test.

She cried. A lot. Mainly because she knew how hard it would be for me, she was born to a young mother (her mother had her older sister in her teens, then my mum in her early twenties). She sat down with me, and then I cried. She asked me what I wanted to do, and I said I didn’t know – although I couldn’t see myself having an abortion. She sat up all night with me, and talked through my options. She listened to what I was feeling and supported me.