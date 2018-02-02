Turia Pitt's birth story: An epic 13-hour labour and one beautiful son.

On December 7, 2017 athlete Turia Pitt and her fiance Michael Hoskin welcomed a son, Hakavai Hoskin.

The 30-year-old ironwoman – the same woman who lived after suffering burns to 65 per cent of her body while competing in an ultramarathon in Western Australia in 2011 – is wrapped up in the joy of motherhood and doesn’t want to forget the feeling.

“I’ve been trying to write about this time in our lives as often as I can,” she wrote to her email subscribers yesterday. “I don’t want to forget any of these moments.”

With this pledge, for the first time yesterday, Pitt shared the story of birthing little Hakavai.

He didn’t want to come out.

At 40 weeks, Pitts says she started exercising – swimming and bushwalking – as well as going four-wheel driving “on a very bumpy road” to try and coax Hakavai out into the world.

LISTEN: We deep dive into the brilliant birth stories of women everywhere, on our pregnancy podcast. Post continues after.



“At 40 weeks and two days, I saw my chiropractor and got my pelvis aligned,” she wrote. “I swam a kilometre. I went to an acupuncturist. I made an eggplant parmigiana (I used a recipe touted all over the internet as the best labour inducing food out there).”

Finally, as Pitt was sitting on the couch in her living room with her mother and Michael, she farted.

“Very glamorous,” she wrote. But, with their laughter, her waters broke.

“I decided to be calm,” she wrote. “I got in the shower, while Michael called the hospital. We were told to start making our way up there (the hospital is two hours away).”

At the hospital, she and Michael were left to work through the contractions as they grew increasingly intense.

There were times throughout the night when Pitt called the midwife begging to push.

She wasn’t ready, however, and had to continue breathing through the contractions. “They don’t call it labour for nothing,” she wrote.