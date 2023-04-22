'I've worked at some of Sydney's roughest schools. Here's what it's like.'

On my very first day as a student teacher, in my very first hour, at my first ever school, a kid pissed on a teacher.

A fifteen-year-old, teenage boy, upset that this woman had confiscated his drugs from him, as he was dealing them at 8am on a Monday morning on the school oval, decided that, in his anger, he would piss on her.

It was an eye-opening and somewhat shocking induction into the world of teaching. I watched the event in disbelief; I couldn’t look away. Was this what it was like to be a teacher in a middle-class public high school in 2012? I asked myself.

I wasn’t sure if this was what it was like for everyone, what was I getting myself into? I promised myself, in that moment, that if I wasn’t getting pissed on, then I was having a good day.

Before my first ever day working with my own class, I spent hours at home, preparing worksheets, finding relevant video clips, poring over the syllabus, and differentiating the work to suit what little I knew about my classes.

I knew that these students were a little behind in covering the content, their teacher had been absent on stress leave for months, and they had been given casual teacher after casual teacher with little consistency in the content or skill level of the work that they were provided. It wasn’t anyone’s fault, everyone was doing the best they could, given the circumstances, but these kids needed consistency, and I was excited to be the one to provide it for them.

I arrived at the school gates almost as soon as they opened, where the only other staff member there was the general assistant. He helped me drag my dozens of bags up my to desk, and by the time the other staff members started filtering in, I had been working for approximately three hours.

I didn’t want anyone to view me as lazy or entitled, another millennial teacher here, expecting everything handed to them on a silver platter. I had made a little bag of chocolates and put one on the desk of every member of my faculty. With it, I had added a small card, introducing myself, and apologising in advance for all the questions I might have to ask as I learnt to navigate my first ever teaching position.