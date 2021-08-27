"Teachers are crying out to be vaccinated." The essential workers getting left behind.

Lockdown has come suddenly for my family.

In the ACT, we’ve been privileged to avoid any COVID cases for a very long time. As the Sydney cluster began to build, there were rumours whipping around Canberra, suggesting ‘it’ had arrived and to make preparations.

Like any good country town, this went on for a few weeks prior to any real-life lockdown. But when the first case was announced, Canberrans were brought to a stand-still, locked down, stood down and much like the rest of Australia, left to sort the rest out for ourselves.

Except for those ‘essential workers’. For essential workers, the world started spinning at a greater rate.

Our workload doubled, we scrambled to assemble everything we needed and get back to working in a virtual world.

The difference was that this time, we were living in a world where the strain we were dealing with was significantly stronger but where a vaccine was available.

This is where my problems began.

I am a primary school teacher, I am a mother of a child with asthma and anaphylaxis, and I am the daughter of a man with an autoimmune condition.

However, none of these reasons are ‘priority’ enough to get the vaccine because I’m 31 years old.

I have a booking for my first dose - in mid-September - a month after the ACT’s lockdown was announced.

This will mean that I am in the community for four weeks, with the Delta strain rampant, and I have no option not to be.

I have called three further times, trying to get a cancellation booking but have been told I’m not a high enough priority every time.

Don’t worry about the fact that my three-year-old son had an anaphylactic reaction just last week, so has a weakened immune response currently and suffers asthma as a post allergy reaction; again, not a priority.

I even booked an appointment through an online portal, only to be called and again told, not a priority.