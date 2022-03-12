"I know what that shame feels like." Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein opens up about child sexual assault.

This post deals with child sexual assault, and could be triggering for some readers.

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein has revealed he was sexually assaulted as a child by a former teacher.

Mr Gutwein last year set up the Commission of Inquiry into the Tasmanian Government's Responses to Child Sexual Abuse in Institutional Settings after abuse allegations were levelled at public servants.

He was asked on Friday by media about the conduct of his Liberal colleagues, who have been criticised for groaning in state parliament earlier this week when the Labor opposition quoted an abuse survivor in a question about the inquiry.

"I have great empathy with people that are victim-survivors," Mr Gutwein told reporters.

"I have great empathy because I have walked in their shoes."

Watch: Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein reveals he was sexually abused as a teenager.



Video via ABC News.

Mr Gutwein said he was sexually assaulted by a former teacher when he was aged 16 and on Christmas holidays.

"I was asked to go to their home to have a beer, which I thought was fantastic," he said.

"I'd known this person for a long period of time, they'd spent a lot of time around the football club I was involved with.

"While I was there, they placed their arm around me and they grabbed for my groin. They tried to get their hand down my pants.

"I was big enough and strong enough to get them off me and to get away."