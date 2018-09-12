CULT BUY: Tash Sefton told us which supermarket shampoo she's been using her whole life.

This wonderful nugget of beauty wisdom comes courtesy of Mamamia’s shiny new beauty podcast, You Beauty. For this week’s In Her Bag, Leigh Campbell rummaged through Tash Sefton’s beauty bag to find out what products she loves.

Tash Sefton is a fashion expert, personal consultant, TV presenter (you might recognise Tash from Foxtel’s makeover show Style Squad) and founder of Where Did Your Style Go?. She’s also a talented artist (running a business, sefton&segedin, creating masterpieces with her sister) and a busy mum-of-two.

Listen to Tash’s full interview on You Beauty below. You can also subscribe to You Beauty here so you never miss a thing. It’s a blast.

When people meet Tash Sefton for the first time, some of them go up to her and touch her hair.

Issues regarding personal space aside, we don’t blame them. Tash’s hair is incredible.

Like some people have amazing skin and others are blessed with long legs, her hair has always been Tash’s thing.

Because it’s so long, but healthy, many assume the mum-of-two would be dousing her strands with liquid gold infused with growth hormones.

A post shared by TashSefton (@tashsefton) on Jun 5, 2018 at 2:09am PDT

You might be surprised to learn she’s been using the same supermarket brand shampoo and conditioner range for almost her entire life.