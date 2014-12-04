The Christmas present that "makes a game of" killing women has been banned by these stores.

Update:
Kmart has also pulled controversial video game Grand Theft Auto V from its shelves.
A Kmart spokesman said: “Following a significant review of all content in Grand Theft Auto Games, Kmart has taken the decision to remove this product immediately.
“Kmart apologises for not being closer to the content of this game.”
Previously, we reported…
By LUCINDA KENT
Target Australia has pulled video game Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) off shelves over controversy about the game’s depiction of violence against women.
A Change.org petition calling on the retailer to withdraw the game from sale gained more than 38,000 signatures.
The women behind the petition, named on the site as Nicole, Claire and Kat, said as survivors of sexual violence they felt the game sent a dangerous message.