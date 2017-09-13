BACH FLUFF: Tara just made a huge interview blunder and revealed her fate on the show.

We’re only one day out from The Bachelor season finale but it’s just been ruined.

Is nothing sacred anymore?

Unlike other years, the (latest) spoiler hasn’t come from overdedicated fans or paparazzi but rather the mouth of one of the remaining contestants themselves.



Listen: Everything you need to know before tonight’s episode. Post continues after audio.



In an interview with hit93.5 Dubbo’s Pippa & Jimi, Tara Pavlovic addressed a circulating rumour about her and one of the cocktail party waiters and in doing so, said the one thing she wasn’t allowed to say – Matty J’s phone number.

(Alright, I’m kidding. But we can dream, right?)

No, Tara let slip that she doesn’t win.

“I ran into him [Derek the waiter who claimed he’d asked her out] the weekend I got eliminated,” she told the radio pair.

Wait… ELIMINATED?

The week she got ELIMINATED?

Translation? She doesn’t make the final two.

After being pressed to reveal which position she came in, the 27 year old seemed to realise what she had said and tried to cover her tracks.