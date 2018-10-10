Like every parent I want my kids to have a great future: to get a good education, a good job, and to live a good life.

And that’s what Labor wants for every child.

It’s why, today, we’ve committed to giving public schools a massive funding boost – $14 billion extra to deliver the biggest investment in public schools in our nation’s history.

This will reverse every dollar the Liberals have cut, and transform public schools.

School funding matters.

Parents work so hard fundraising for their school – sausage sizzles, cake stalls, fetes – because they know the difference extra money makes.

Australia is the best country in the world. Our kids deserve the best schools.

For parents to have real choice about where they send their children, governments have a responsibility to make sure our public schools are second to none.

Labor’s record school funding will ensure public schools get the funding they need to give students more individual attention, and more help with the basics such as reading, writing, maths, and science.

It will allow public schools to offer a broader range of subjects including languages, coding, the arts, and vocational education.

And it will support our outstanding teachers to continually update their skills.

We want all children to have the opportunity to reach their full potential – no matter where they live, or how much their parents earn. Children who are struggling will get the help they need to catch up, and gifted and talented children will have the chance to extend themselves.

Investing in schools is a priority for us because we know many of the things that will help our schoolchildren improve, such as more individual attention and excellent teaching, cost money.