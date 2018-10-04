Fans think Tammy Hembrow is being shaded by Reece Hawkins' new girlfriend on Instagram.

The mother-of-two also alluded that there is more to their split than has been made public.

“Man if people knew the TRUTH about some people. Biting my tongue so hard it’s gonna bleed I’m done,” she wrote on her Instagram story after Reece posted his photo with London, before she quickly deleted it.

Meanwhile, London has been sharing videos of her and Reece exploring the Gold Coast, hand-in-hand. And fans now think she’s taken a subtle swipe at Tammy in the caption of her latest Instagram post.

She’s since edited the caption, but it originally had Avril Lavigne lyrics: “Hey, hey, you, you, I don’t like your girlfriend.”

Her post was immediately inundated with comments from followers speculating she was throwing a jab at Tammy.

But London has since denied any hidden meaning, responding to a fan who commented “shots fireddddd” with “nooo just a song bbbbby.”

Reece and Tammy had two children together, son Wolf and daughter Saskia.

