Fans think Tammy Hembrow is being shaded by Reece Hawkins' new girlfriend on Instagram.

Tammy Hembrow’s ex-fiance Reece Hawkins made his new relationship Insta official this week and their followers reckon they’ve all been engaging in some not-so-subtle online shade.
Of course.
The Insta-famous exes ended their four-year relationship in June and on Monday, 23-year-old Reece made his new relationship official with a photo of him and new girlfriend, 20-year-old model London Shay Goheen.
View this post on Instagram
Tammy, 24, has been making ~cryptic~ posts on Instagram all week, including posting a now-deleted quote to her story that read “Breakups hurt, but losing someone who doesn’t respect and appreciate you is actually a gain, not a loss…”
Hmm.
View this post on Instagram
Top Comments
These people are so irrelevant.
I wish there was a way to give you more than one upvote for this.