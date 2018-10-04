celebrity

Fans think Tammy Hembrow is being shaded by Reece Hawkins' new girlfriend on Instagram.

Tammy Hembrow’s ex-fiance Reece Hawkins made his new relationship Insta official this week and their followers reckon they’ve all been engaging in some not-so-subtle online shade.

Of course.

The Insta-famous exes ended their four-year relationship in June and on Monday, 23-year-old Reece made his new relationship official with a photo of him and new girlfriend, 20-year-old model London Shay Goheen.

 

Just keeping it real ☀️

Tammy, 24, has been making ~cryptic~ posts on Instagram all week, including posting a now-deleted quote to her story that read “Breakups hurt, but losing someone who doesn’t respect and appreciate you is actually a gain, not a loss…”

Hmm.

 

Feeling so blessed

The mother-of-two also alluded that there is more to their split than has been made public.

“Man if people knew the TRUTH about some people. Biting my tongue so hard it’s gonna bleed I’m done,” she wrote on her Instagram story after Reece posted his photo with London, before she quickly deleted it.

Meanwhile, London has been sharing videos of her and Reece exploring the Gold Coast, hand-in-hand. And fans now think she’s taken a subtle swipe at Tammy in the caption of her latest Instagram post.

She’s since edited the caption, but it originally had Avril Lavigne lyrics: “Hey, hey, you, you, I don’t like your girlfriend.”

Her post was immediately inundated with comments from followers speculating she was throwing a jab at Tammy.

 

☠️

But London has since denied any hidden meaning, responding to a fan who commented “shots fireddddd” with “nooo just a song bbbbby.”

Don’t worry, we’re confused too.

Reece and Tammy had two children together, son Wolf and daughter Saskia.

READ MORE: How Tammy Hembrow and her sisters have come to be known as the ‘Aussie Kardashians’.

