Tammin Sursok's seven-year-old daughter hasn't been to school in 14 months.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Sursok, her husband, Sean McEwen, and their two girls, moved from Los Angeles, California, to Austin, Texas. Their eldest, Phoenix, is yet to return to school.

"Honestly, it’s been challenging but we are trying to make the most of it," Sursok told Mamamia. "Our oldest, Phoenix, has been remote-schooled for a year and two months."

"In the beginning, it was a novelty but now learning on screens has become frustrating for us all," she said.

"We are focusing on the positive, having not spent one day apart, which has been mostly wonderful."

Since the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, the United States has been slowly working towards normality. However, as Sursok explained, things aren't there just yet.

"The US has somewhat opened up but life is definitely not back to normal yet," she said.

But that comes with some advantages.

"We have some work coming up and because the kids are remote-schooled, we are able to base ourselves anywhere right now," she shared.

Before things go back to normal, Sursok is making the most of the time she has at home with her girls.

"[There's] lots of making pizza, cookies, dance parties, movie nights and every Friday we put on Edible Beauty sleep masks and have a pampered 'girl’s night'," she shared.