Tammin Sursok's seven-year-old daughter hasn't been to school in 14 months.

Tammin Sursok has been acting since she was a teenager.
At 16, she landed the role of Dani Sutherland on Home and Away in her first-ever acting audition. And in the years since, she's played memorable characters including Colleen Carlton on The Young and the Restless and Jenna Marshall in Pretty Little Liars.
These days, Sursok's most important role is being a mum to her two daughters, seven-year-old Phoenix and two-year-old Lennon.
This week, the mother-of-two and global ambassador for Edible Beauty, spoke to Mamamia about parenting during a global pandemic, taking care of her kids while her husband battled coronavirus, and whether her family will return to Australia.
Here's what she had to say.
