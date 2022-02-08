'It's my job to teach young men about respect. Here are 8 things I tell them.'

Few men are ever frustrated when their rejection is ignored by a suiter, and most find repeated romantic advances amusing, even when consistently rebuffed.

Even fewer men fear a violent reaction from jilted love interests.

Most men are also unlikely to hesitate accepting gifts or favours, concerned it might fuel a women’s sense of sexual entitlement.

But these are the realities women live with. Realities many men never fully comprehend.

Society has limitless advice for women about being out late, drinking and what to wear, but mainstream advice to young men doesn’t go much past vague platitudes like “respect women” and “don’t rape”.

In my work as a young men’s respectful relationships speaker, I’ve learned that real-world advice beats a catchphrase every time.

1, Rejection isn’t always expressed with a “no”.

“No means no”, long reigned as the king of clichés and formed the extent of consent education. But reality is more nuanced.

Women usually decline a date with some variation of “I don’t know”, “I’m really busy” and “I have a boyfriend”.

This isn’t because she’s being vague or wants him to try harder, but because girls are often raised to keep the peace.

It’s also pre-emptive mitigation, in case he responds dangerously to rejection.

“No” can also take the form of “ghosting”.

Disappearing without explanation isn’t nice, but if he bombards women with messages to get “closure”, it will only validate her disappearance.