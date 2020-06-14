The Spill: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

However, when speaking to HuffPost Australia, Callum shared that he was thankfully about to get them to relocate temporarily to Melbourne, so that he could compete and be with his family too.

“My wife and baby were coming over to visit, and I was trying to go back to Adelaide on the weekends, but with the borders closing it was like, ‘Well if you don’t stay here, I might not see you guys until we finish the competition’.

“So fortunately, they’ve been able to stay for a little bit which is really nice,” he explained.

3. YES PLEASE: We finally have a premiere date for Farmer Wants a Wife.

Okay. Remain calm.

Farmer Wants a Wife is returning to our screens on July 7, and this could not come at a better time, thank you very much.

For those of you who may have lost faith in reality TV's ability to help people find love, we don't blame you.

But if you're looking for a wholesome series that will see you watching strangers fall in real, genuine love, this may be your best chance for a while.

Channel Seven has announced that they will be returning with Farmer Wants a Wife this July — for the first time in over four years.

9 marriages. 20 babies. The most beautiful love stories start right here ❤️#FarmerWantsAWife is coming to @Channel7 pic.twitter.com/vSBm5hhLuj — Farmer Wants A Wife (@FarmerAustralia) February 27, 2020

Yes, the show that has resulted in TWENTY babies since it began in 2007.

Natalie Gruzlewski will be returning as host with five new farmers — Alex, Harry, Nick, Sam and Neil, on their search for love.

"I’m excited to be returning to TV for Farmer. It’s a privilege to be a part of the show and witness those special connections as they start to form. I’ve seen firsthand how this process can change lives and I can’t wait to get back into it," she said.

And yep, same.