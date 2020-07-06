"So loving, so humble, so gracious." Everything we know about MasterChef’s Callum Hann.

Unfortunately, Callum's fish let him down, and he was eliminated from the competition with an emotional farewell.

Everyone, and we mean everyone, was devastated that the nicest (and of course, unbelievably talented) chef was sent home.

"The name Callum Hann is synonymous with this competition," Melissa Leong told a teary Callum.

"Ten years ago you might have walked into this kitchen as a boy, but this time you’ve returned as a dad. Every time you walk through those doors, humility and integrity has always followed. We are so proud of you."

Then Laura shared that after fan-girling over Callum for years, she was so proud to be cooking together with him in MasterChef: Back to Win.

"I never thought that we would be here together. We’ve worked together, we’ve hung out, we’re really good friends and it’s been really amazing to do it with someone who is as amazing as Callum. He’s so loving, so humble, so gracious.

"He’s an amazing dad. He should be really proud of himself," Laura said.

While Adam Liaw, who beat Callum to win season two of MasterChef, confirmed, just like the others, that Callum is truly the most wholesome guy on television.

You all really need to know that @callumskitchen's wholesome nice guy persona on #MasterChefAU is all an act.



In reality he's actually even nicer. — Adam Liaw (@adamliaw) July 14, 2020

It was an emotional end for one of our MasterChef favourites and we can't wait to see what he does next.

Here's everything you need to know about the MasterChef 2020 top four contestant, Callum Hann.