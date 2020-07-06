"So loving, so humble, so gracious." Everything we know about MasterChef’s Callum Hann.

To catch up on all things MasterChef Australia 2020, make sure you check out our MasterChef hub. We’ve got you completely covered.
There are only a few days left until the stressful, nail-biting end of MasterChef: Back to Win.
And after one of the most emotional cooks of the entire competition last night, Callum Hann was eliminated, leaving Laura Sharrad, Reynold Poernomo and Emelia Jackson to battle it out in the semi finals for the MasterChef crown.
If you’re not watching this season of MasterChef, this trailer might make you reconsider. Post continues below.
On Tuesday night, Callum and Laura - both great mates from Adelaide who have worked together previously - cooked in the second round for their spot in the top three, after Reynold wowed judges in the first round. Callum opted for a fish dish, while Laura made a strawberries and cream dessert.