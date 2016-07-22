Photos have emerged of Syrian children holding pictures of Pokemon characters, in the hopes that the world will find them and save them.

After five years of civil war, which has seen hundreds of thousands die and millions to flee their homes, the population left behind are suffering. And now, images of young children asking to be saved are circulating on the Internet.

Syrian children holding Pokemon photos in hopes the world will find them and save them.#Syria #SyriaBombing pic.twitter.com/red3kCuSqq — Sedat Gündüz (@cptsdt) July 21, 2016

One of the signs reads, ‘I am Kafr Nabl on the outskirts of Idlib, come and save me.’ All the children are in different towns.

For many of us who regularly hear stories on the news about bombs, suicide attacks and starving civilians, it’s easy to become desensitized from the trauma faced by these children and their families.

So to try to capture public attention, a group of Syrian activists have decided to spread their message with the help of Pokemon Go. As one Twitter user described, “it’s the Pokemon game you have not seen before”.