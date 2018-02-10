What we all want to ignore when it comes to Kylie Jenner.

If I were to tell a story about a girl who, at just nine years old, was thrust into the bright lights of Hollywood fame, who lived publicly through her parents’ divorce and father’s gender transition all in a matter of years – who can’t go outside on a whim, who lives in an alternate reality – I think perhaps you’d despair a little. I think you would carefully consider the chaos of her life and come to the conclusion it’s unnatural, and that it would stunt the growth of any living thing due to the suffocating poison of its surrounds.

If I went and told you it was Kylie Jenner, you’d laugh and move on with your day.

Kylie Jenner is not living in the depths of poverty, nor is is she living on the streets without family and food and love. To suggest she’s more worthy of our sympathy than someone without any of the above would be irresponsible and deeply shallow. However, if Kylie Jenner was a woman by any other name, her story probably wouldn’t be one we snicker at.

Just over a week ago, the youngest Kardashian/Jenner gave birth to a baby girl, Stormi.

While baby news is objectively happy news on all fronts – after all, what shakes your perspective more than a tiny human with tiny toes relying on you for life – there’s something curious about a 20-year-old having a child when she’s not yet been one herself.

When she was just nine years old, Kylie Jenner’s family became one of the most famous families in the entire world. Every detail of their lives became fodder for public consumption: Their love lives, their quarrels, their vices. The more detail, the better.

Kylie was a child. One who had no say in the matter.

Her sisters, for reference (Kourtney, Kim and Khloe) were 28, 27 and 23 respectively when Keeping Up With The Kardashians first aired. Their childhoods were largely private, their teen years ones that were lived behind closed doors. As adults with agency and more than two decades of relative (‘relative’ being the operative word in that sentence) anonymity under their belts, they took hold of their own narrative and made that narrative their job.

Kylie Jenner, along with her sister Kendall, wasn’t afforded such luxury. As children they grew up in a prism of fame and vanity and money, the scaffolding of which had been made for them to grow in, exist in and work in.

She was never given a choice, and we never gave her a chance.