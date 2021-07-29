24 years of marriage and 3 grown-up daughters: Sylvester Stallone's family life in 2021.

Sylvester Stallone's daughters are all grown up.

Last week, his 23-year-old middle child Sistine, brought her two sisters, Sophia, 24, and Scarlet, 19, to the red carpet premiere of her new movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. Posting a photo ahead of the event on Instagram, Stallone shared how lucky he was to have "such wonderful, loving children".

"I am a very, very lucky man to have such wonderful, loving children who brought me nothing but joy. Now I wish they would stop growing so tall! Lol," the Rocky actor, 75, wrote.

Sylvester Stallone has been married three times and has five children.

In December 1974, Stallone married American actress, model and photographer Sasha Czack, and the couple welcomed two sons, Sage Stallone and Seargeoh Stallone, in 1976 and 1979 respectively.

Both boys appeared alongside their father in films, including his most well-known Rocky movies.

Sylvester Stallone and Sasha Czack in 1984. Image: Getty. Stallone and Czack divorced in 1985.