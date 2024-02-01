Imagine your privacy being violated like this.

Picture this.

You're at your most vulnerable, having recently sustained serious injuries from a shark attack. You're in the midst of panic and confusion, mixed with the physical impact of blood loss and pain.

In one of your darkest times, the public interest surrounding what has happened to you is palpable. It's all a lot of people can talk about - 'the Sydney shark attack victim'.

Then someone involved in your care decides it's okay to take a photograph of what you've endured. The photo is then shared across social media.

This is exactly what happened to Lauren O'Neill.

Watch: the case explained. Post continues below.



Video via 9News.

On Monday night, the young woman was enjoying an evening swim at a private wharf in Elizabeth Bay at around 7:45pm, when a bull shark latched onto her leg, leaving her seriously injured.

Paramedics rushed to the scene to help.

A neighbour, who happened to be a veterinarian, had applied a tourniquet by the time they arrived, and fortunately, the woman's condition stabilised the following day in hospital.