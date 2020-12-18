"We kind of forgot." Lisa Wilkinson on NSW's 'complacency' problem with COVID-19.

As the COVID-19 cluster in Sydney's Northern Beaches grows, Sydneysiders, NSW residents and families right across Australia are holding their breath, nervously.

The cluster, which jumped from two cases to 28 in 48 hours, threatens Christmas and holiday plans for many and has sparked fears which had, mostly, been forgotten about in New South Wales.

NSW has mostly escaped the worst of the pandemic after its initial outbreak earlier in the year.

Watch: NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on the importance of following guidelines. Post continues below video.



The state has been frequently praised by the federal government for its "gold standard" contact tracing and the speed in which it has eliminated clusters.

"New South Wales is the gold standard," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said earlier on Thursday.

"I don't spend too much time worrying about New South Wales, because they've demonstrated why I don't have to," he said, adding the people of New South Wales "are also very conscientious" and responded quickly and responsibly.

But mask-wearing has dropped recently and many are realising that complacency snuck into the state, which may cause issues with this new cluster.

The Project's Lisa Wilkinson, herself a Sydneysider, summed up the attitude during Thursday night's episode.

"In New South Wales, because we never went through what Victoria did or South Australia, we weren't in the bubble like Queensland and WA and we've just been sort of rolling along, thinking, 'Gee, haven't we done well,'" she said.

"Well, it turns out it is very definitely still out there and there's obviously people who are asymptomatic that are passing it around that we're not aware of. This is such a reminder; we are in a pandemic and we kind of forgot."