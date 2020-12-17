Everything we know about Sydney's emerging Northern Beaches COVID-19 cluster.

All people on Sydney's Northern Beaches - a population of around 250,000 people - have been urged to self-isolate after a COVID-19 cluster in the area increased to 17 cases on Thursday.

The source of the infections, which has thrown Christmas plans into disarray around Australia, remains a mystery.

Fifteen new cases were identified on Thursday, with health authorities urging locals from the Spit Bridge to Palm Beach to lockdown by staying at home as much as possible over the next three days.

NSW Health says residents should not visit hospitals and aged care facilities unless essential, work from home, avoid unnecessary gatherings, keep to their household groups, and avoid high-risk venues like gyms.

People should avoid unnecessary travel to the Northern Beaches and people living there should avoid leaving.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told Today there were additional cases overnight on Friday, but she will provide a full update at 11am AEDT.

Her government is imploring Sydneysiders to wear masks, especially on public transport and in indoor areas where social distancing is difficult.

Here is everything we know so far.

The current cases.

Authorities are investigating a potential super-spreader event at a local RSL, Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant indicated.

Health authorities detailed three new cases on Thursday morning - a woman in her 50s who works at Pittwater Palms aged care facility at Avalon Beach, her partner and a Frenchs Forest man in his 60s who plays the drums for a local band.

Dr Chant said her department's hypothesis was that an unknown person infected the drummer, a woman in her 60s and man in his 70s at Avalon RSL last Friday where the band was performing.

The woman in her 60s then attended Avalon Bowlo on Sunday, where she infected the woman in her 50s, who in turn infected her partner.