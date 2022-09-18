Where are they now? The cast of Sweet Home Alabama, 20 years later.

20 years ago, a small-town girl who made it big in the city, went back home to finalise her divorce from her childhood sweetheart... and gave us one of the greatest rom-coms ever.

Sweet Home Alabama was released in September 2002. On its opening weekend, the film earned $35 million (in US dollars). During its theatre run in the States, it made over $130 million, then in its worldwide box office release, another $53 million. It had a budget of just $30 million.

In short, the film was a box office hit.

Watch the trailer for the 2002 film Sweet Home Alabama. Story continues after video.



Video via Touchstone Pictures.

"When I read the script I was like, 'Do these people know my life story?'" Witherspoon recalled during a press conference in 2018. "Because no matter how much you love where you're from, when you get a little bit older, you get nostalgic for it. When I was 18, I was like, 'I am out of here! I am never coming back!'"