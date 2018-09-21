-WithAAP

1. Australian model Suzel Mackintosh opens up about the brutal dog attack that changed her life.

Just before the midnight countdown on New Year’s Eve, Suzel Mackintosh went to grab a bag from a friend’s car.

The Australian model had returned to Western Australia from London to celebrate the New Year with her friends near Pembleton.

When she opened the car door she was viciously attacked by her friend’s dog while rummaging through the car it was in.

“It jumped on my face and just shook me a like a rag doll and that’s when I could feel all the holes in my face and my nose hanging off to one side,” Mackintosh told ABC’s 7.30.

“You can see through my cheek to my teeth. That’s when I realised that my whole life was going to change.”

Mackintosh received emergency surgery but was unable to lift her upper lip due to muscle damage. She spent a week in hospital and needed plastic surgery.

The damage is not just physical, with Mackintosh emotionally scarred from the attack.

“I used to be quite confident and now I’m really insecure about how I look,” she said.

“I don’t see myself in the mirror anymore, I find it quite hard to get work as a model, now I’m working two jobs trying to make ends meet to cover all my costs and save up for future surgery.”

She has documented her recovery online and is hoping to restart her modelling career, while campaigning for changes to dog ownership laws.

She wants “dangerous” breeds like the Staffordshire-cross which attacked her to be banned.

7.30 reported the most recent data shows two people die and around 13,000 end up in hospital each year from dog attacks.

Liz Walker, chief executive of the Victorian RSPCA, said banning dogs did not work and the answer to dog attacks was better training.

2. Female shooter dead after killing 3 at US pharmacy distribution centre.