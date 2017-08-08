The latest Survivor evictee had an awkward reunion when she appeared on The Project tonight.

When an interview starts with the words, “Do you remember me?”, you know things are about to get… a little strange.

That’s exactly what happened when the latest contestant booted from Survivor stopped by The Project to talk about her shock exit.

But when 23-year-old Aimee Stanton noticed comedian Tommy Little was on the show’s panel, things started going south.

Literally.

“Do you remember me?” she asked, smiling.

“Yeah I remember you… I was wondering whether you remember,” he replied.

The rest of the panel was completely confused by the recognition, prompting Aimee to explain she and Tommy had actually met "a few years ago".

"I went to get a picture with you after [a] show and I kind of got dared to um, grope onto your, um, downstairs region," Aimee confessed.