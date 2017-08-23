Wednesday's news in 5 minutes.

1. “Lets outlaw sunburn on reality TV shows”. Survivor contestant’s melanoma diagnosis a “warning” to all Australians.

Melanoma Institute Australia says the diagnosis of Australian Survivor contestant Jacqui Patterson with stage four melanoma should serve as a “warning” to all Australians about the risks of sun exposure.

The 50-year-old marriage celebrant from Byron Bay was diagnosed with melanoma after returning to Australia from filming Survivor in the Samoan jungle. She was receiving treatment for a shoulder injury she suffered off-camera when the melanoma was discovered.

The news comes only weeks after CEO of Melanoma Institute Australia Carole Renouf publicly called out television producers after noticing some Survivor contestants were sunburnt and using minimal sun protection.

“Melanoma is not a game, and its greatest risk factor – sunburn – has no place on a reality TV game show. It makes me frustrated. It makes me angry. But mostly it makes me sad,” her statement, issued on July 31, read.

Renouf says Patterson is one of some 14,000 Austraians who will be diagnosed with melanoma this year. Though there is no evidence that her time in the jungle contributed to her diagnosis, it should serve as a lesson to all of us.

“Let’s outlaw sunburn on reality TV shows,” Renouf said. “And start treating melanoma like the potential killer it is, just like smoking and drink driving.”

2. Polluted river turning dogs blue in Mumbai.

Dogs in Mumbai, India are turning blue. Animal rights groups are blaming industrial pollutants from a nearby river. https://t.co/OaXDcTwOc7 pic.twitter.com/Jm6PI8enDa — ABC News (@ABC) August 18, 2017

A manufacturing company in Mumbai has been shut down after it was found to be dumping untreated industrial waste into a local river, which was harming surrounding wildlife – most noticeably, turning at least 11 dogs blue.

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board started receiving complaints in early August, with locals reporting a group of bright-blue coloured dogs roaming the streets.