A rural business is transforming the lives of Australia’s teenage girls and we’re here for it.

That was until she received an email from Grace Brennan saying that they wanted to jump on a Zoom call with her the next morning.

Still unsure of whether this was about to be good news or bad news, Ruby went over every possible scenario in her head.

"I was seriously more nervous for this Zoom call than I was for the pitch to the judging panel," Ruby told Mamamia.

On the call, Grace talked through all the elements of Womn-Kind that she adored while Ruby was waiting on the edge of her seat.

"I just kept waiting for the 'BUT'."

But… it never came.

"I couldn’t stop shaking. To be supported by Buy From The Bush and PayPal — two businesses that I think really stand for innovation and solving customer needs — is such an honour. To know they believe in Womn-Kind as much as I and our existing community do is incredible."

Ruby is a 24-year-old lady startup who grew up just outside Wagga Wagga in NSW. She has super fond memories of her childhood and doesn’t shy away from the fact that she feels privileged to have grown up with a great group of friends and a supportive family.

But, from her position, she saw that this wasn’t the case for everyone. Once she left school, her and her friends had numerous conversations about tough situations that went unspoken about during their teenage years and how much a ‘big sister’ type mentor would have made navigating them much easier.

"It would have been so beneficial to have somebody that you could have conversations with that were too inappropriate for teachers or a bit too awkward to have with your parents," she said.

The concept for Womn-Kind had been swirling around in Ruby’s head since leaving high school. Fast forward only a few years later, and Womn-Kind runs a range of different workshops for young women.

However, that wasn't always the vision.

"It was originally going to be a book. But then I thought, there is no way in hell that I would have turned to a book in a moment of stress as a teenager."