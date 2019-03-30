They keep... dying and coming back to life. The 8 most outrageous Supernatural story lines.

After 14 years (and counting) it’s been announced that Supernatural will be coming to an end after its 15th season.

While this is devastating news, as the saying goes, we must not cry because it’s over but smile laugh because it happened, and luckily there are several gloriously ridiculous, outlandish and just plain random plot lines to chuckle at.

But before we start… a quick recap for those unaware of the show. In short, Supernatural follows brothers Sam (Gilmore Girl’s Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) as they follow in their late father’s footsteps and hunt ghosts, monsters, demons and other evil supernatural beings.

Inevitably, mayhem ensues.

Plot lines get picked up and dropped at lightning speed, the brothers regularly die and are bought back to life, and some of the story lines are questionable to say the least but it’s all part of the reason why the show has earned a cult following through its 300+ episode run.

And while we still have a season 15 to look forward to, here are the eight particularly outrageous episodes which we’ll always remember Sam and Dean by.

1. The one where Paris Hilton is a demon.

Episode: Season 5, Episode 5 – Fallen Idols