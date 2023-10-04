6 trends to instantly upgrade your style this summer.

Welcome to the Nothing To Wear Edit, where each week, we curate the best of whatever we spoke about on the podcast.

Trends can often feel scary, but there's no need to hide from them. The key to embracing trends lies in discovering the ones that resonate with your style and make you feel good. And that’s exactly what Mamamia’s Nothing to Wear podcast is about: putting the fun back into getting dressed.

Being on-trend doesn't mean becoming a slave to fashion's ever-evolving whims, explains Leonie Barlow, founder of award-winning website The Style Insider and Nothing to Wear guest.

“I'm a huge believer in a solid capsule wardrobe of good basics but I do think of trends as the icing on the cake. They can just add a little bit of something extra, a little bit of interest. These are the pieces that you can add to your existing wardrobe to make pieces you already own work harder.”

Whether it's the allure of statement-making co-ords, pointy-toed shoes that can take you literally anywhere or metallics that gleam to space, this season there are plenty of styles to get excited about.





But the takeaway is to remember that not every trend is tailored to every individual. If you find that many of the current trends don't align with your personal style, there's no need to spend the cash. Fashion is cyclical, and new trends will always emerge in due course. So, don't be intimidated by trends; instead, consider them loose guidelines to enhance your fashion journey.

Here are the six trends we’re shopping this season:

Co-ord sets.

Imagine this: the ease of slipping into your favourite dress, combined with the maximum impact of a statement outfit. Say hello to the twin set, a wardrobe game-changer that not only promises to have you dressed in mere moments but also opens up a world of outfit options. The upshot of a co-ord lies in its versatility – wear as a set or pick 'n' mix with your existing pieces. With vibrant prints, silk textures, and shorts or skirt combos hitting shelves, the fun, my friend, is endless.

Styling tip: The key to taking it from a pyjamas aesthetic to streetwear appropriate is accessories, explains Leonie. She suggests adding a crossbody bag or statement sandals. “These little touches can effortlessly elevate your look from loungewear pyjama vibes to a look that’s more fashion forward.” Another key ingredient for style success is a white tank top. It's your secret weapon to break up those solid patterns or tones in your outfit. Plus, it comes in handy when you need to shed a layer.

Leonie’s picks:

Maxi and slip dresses.

Not only are they incredibly cool and comfortable, but maxi and slip dresses also offer the hassle-free "one and done" outfit solution. For Leonie, having a couple of these dresses in your repertoire is a surefire way to achieve a perfectly put-together look without even trying. Hard workers, these dresses can be paired with Adidas Sambas or chunky sandals for summer days, or elevated with heels if the mood requires.

Leonie is also quick to note that these dresses aren’t necessarily new. “They are timeless pieces that never date,” she explains. But the fact they are everywhere this summer makes them the perfect item to add to cart now. The reason? There are a host of styles that work for a range of tastes, needs and body types. As for Leonie? A slip dress with a halter neckline is currently calling her name.

Styling tip: If you already have a couple of these dresses in your wardrobe, don’t feel like you need to buy more. Instead, mix with a blazer to the office or a denim jacket on weekends, and opt for a maxis with a trench. Even try an oversized shirt tied over the top. All these simple pairings can make the dress feel very now.

Leonie’s picks:

Oversized shirts.

It’s a look that prioritises practicality while offering the timeless charm of neutral tones or classic stripes. It's a touch of luxury without the flash, and guess what? It’s a wardrobe staple you’ll be bringing out again this season. While the shirt has been a trend for a while now, this year, we're seeing a resurgence of belts and waist-cinching items. So investing in a good oversized shirt can help you facilitate that look.

According to Leonie, you can belt it, shacket it, wear it open, tie it up, throw it over your swimsuit, or use it as that extra layer over your slip dress. But here's the trick: this isn’t just any shirt. The cut has to be oversized to keep it from looking too corporate.

Styling tip: If shopping online, always size up. Op-shops are a great place to begin your shirt hunt if you’re looking for a cheaper, more sustainable and more unique way to buy into the trend. Even better, raid your boyfriend's, husband's, or brother's (or any guy you know) wardrobe.

Leonie’s picks:

Crochet.

When you hear "crochet", you might envision intricate crocheted doilies or cozy blankets. Leonie admits that it took her a moment to warm up to this trend as well, but now suddenly, she can't get enough of it. What's so captivating about the crochet tops, pants, dresses and shirts you’re seeing everywhere is that they’re airy, easy and perfectly suited for scorching Australian summers.

Leonie is gravitating toward flowy long skirts worn with bikini tops that exude a certain boho charm. Those who are worried it feels too '70s, don’t be. Leonie believes there is a certain grunt that infuses these pieces with a fresh, bold energy that's impossible to resist – no grandma's doily in sight.

Styling tip: Look for crocheted sets and pieces that have built in slips to make the piece less beachy and more versatile.

Leonie’s picks:

Pointy toes.

The reign of terror is finally over. This summer we’ll be stepping into pointy-toed kitten heels and flats. The best part? Comfort comes standard with these beauties, so no more teetering around in sky-high heels. “I adore the juxtaposition of comfort with that dainty elegance that they bring,” explains Leonie who has already got herself a pair she says she “could run a marathon in”. These shoes play exceptionally well with a slip dress or to peek out from beneath oversized linen trousers.

Styling tip: Leonie reaffirms that these shoes can be worn with everything. “Pointy-toe shoes are a real wardrobe staple. They look great worn with anything from wide leg pants to skinny jeans, loose-fit jeans, miniskirts, maxis – you name it,” she adds.

Leonie’s picks:

Metallics.

If you're drawn to all things shiny, you're in good company this summer, as adding metallics to your wardrobe is a sure way to look on trend. Think silver threads woven into lightweight summer knits, lots of mixed metallic accessories, and pants and denim jackets that know how to shine. You can go full metallic or pair one glittery item with neutrals. This trend is all about having fun.

Styling tip: Don’t be afraid to mix metals.

Leonie’s picks:

