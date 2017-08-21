CULT BUY: The cheap, comfy sandals everyone will be wearing this summer.

Remember when Birkenstocks were suddenly on every woman’s feet? And then pom-pom sandals burst onto the scene?

Well, let me introduce you to the next big thing in summer footwear: fuzzy-wuzzy sandals. Otherwise known as “fur slides” by those in the monde de fashun.

Once you get past the fact you look like you have two small mammals resting on your feet, you’ll come to love them.

Can you resist the wild slide? Regram #RUBIMUSE @chloekyp Shop $19.95 A post shared by Rubi (@rubi_anz) on Jun 3, 2017 at 12:08am PDT

Because they’re fun. They’re casual. They’re clearly faux fur. They go with just about any outfit.

And most importantly, the flat, rubber sole makes them super comfortable to swan around town all day long – with the occasional Aperol Spritz breaks.

The style has had the celebrity stamp of approval since last year.

Rihanna (aka the Queen of Met Gala fashion) teamed up with Puma to create her own line. Each pair costs $120 and they have gone bonkers.

High-end designer Givenchy also released their own version, which has been lapped up by the Kardashians’ toes.

But if you don’t have a spare $750 lying around for those ones… Don’t fret.

Our Aussie labels have caught onto the trend, just in time for our sunny weather.

Head to Cotton On, and you’ll get change from a $20 note. Their fur slides cost only $19.95, and they come in so many freakin’ colours: white, silver-grey, pale pink, khaki, and navy with a white stripe.

Otherwise, you can nab yourself an all-black pair at Sportsgirl for just $39.95.

Or, Decjuba is selling black fur slides for $29.95, while Tony Bianco has them in black and grey for $59.95.

Team them with a cute summer dress or your favourite jeans and – voila – enjoy that fuzzy feeling.

LISTEN: Behold, the strategic dress codes of Kate and Wills.