'I'm a fashion editor. Here are the 13 summer accessories I'm eyeing off right now.'

As a fashion content creator I'm always receiving dm's on my Instagram about accessories: from what shoes to wear with which outfit, to where to get that specific pair of sunnies.

It's my very favourite type of detective work - scoping out the styles that'll stick around and get you lots of repeated wear, and the ones that aren't necessarily worth the cash ($700 designer Crocs, anyone?)

So ahead of summer, I thought I'd break it all down in one convenient edit.

And team, I don't want to alarm you, but the November sales period is about to kick off - so this is a very good time to add some newness to your wardrobe.

Starting with this week's Click Frenzy, we then roll into Black Friday on November 25 and Cyber Monday on November 28. So add those sale alerts to your emails, sign up for the apps and clear a path to your postbox - because I see packages in your future.

Ok, with that out of the way, here are some of the biggest accessory trends I'm seeing right now and how we'll be wearing them this season.

Vintage-style sunglasses.

We've seen retro-inspired shades having their moment in the sun and that'll continue with the rise of aviators with tinted lenses. I just got my hands on this pair from Quay, which my co-host on Mamamia's fashion podcast What Are You Wearing?, Deni Todorovic, called 'Daddy sunglasses'.

Rounded styles are also coming in hot - shades of brown and tortoiseshell have that 60s bombshell vibe and they'll go with every outfit. Australian sunnies brand, Luv Lou, has so many on-point options at a reasonable price, and Poppy Lissiman's quality is top-notch.

Whatever style you choose for your shades this summer, it's all about making them a focal point of your outfit - the latest pairs are not meant to be subtle.