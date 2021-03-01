Sue Neill-Fraser has spent a decade in jail for her partner's yacht murder. She may be innocent.

It was January 26, 2009 and Susan Neill-Fraser and her partner Bob Chappell were spending the day working on their brand new yacht.

Neill-Fraser, who owned a horse riding school in Tasmania and Chappell, who was a chief radiation physicist, had plans to sail the ship named the Four Winds around Australia.

But after the fateful night that followed, their plan was well and truly over.

After a long day of work on the brand new $200,000 vessel, Chappell decided to stay on board overnight to continue repairs on the yacht as Neill-Fraser returned home.

It was the last time Chappell would be seen alive.

The next morning, the Four Winds was found half sunk in the waters at Sandy Bay.

A line had been cut to leak water into the boat and the cabin was found splattered with blood.

Chappell's body wasn't found and neither was the murder weapon but police were convinced – Chappell had been murdered and his killer had attempted to hide the evidence.

Before long, Chappell's partner Neill-Fraser became the prime suspect in the 65-year-old's death.

Despite the absence of a murder weapon, a number of clues pointed to Neill-Fraser.