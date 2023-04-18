'There’s another… son?' Four wild theories about how Succession will end.

This article obviously includes spoilers of the final season of Succession, so if you're not up to date then get out of here – it's not safe for you!

Logan Roy might still be warm in the morgue, but the power struggle at Waystar Royco is already in full swing.

In episode four, season four of Succession, Kendall and Roman were made co-CEOs of the company. But their quick rise to the top might not be so smooth, with several new revelations coming out throughout the episode.

There’s a baby (or two!) on the way and no one really knows what kind of evil chaos Logan had planned to unleash on his truly terrible children from the grave.

Here are four theories that could completely change how the series ends.

1. If Tom is the father of Shiv’s baby it could change EVERYTHING.

At the beginning of the episode, Shiv receives a phone call from a Dr. Sharon Hasford. Dr Hasford tells Shiv she has "good news" from her "test".

The doctor then explains that while there might have been an earlier scare, the results of Shiv’s amniocentesis test (a prenatal test to see if a baby has any health conditions) have come back clear.

"Everything looks healthy," the doctor tells Shiv on the phone. "And you’re still well? No spotting? No bleeding?"

Yep, Shiv is pregnant. But who is the father?

Shiv and Tom have been separated and are in the midst of getting a divorce. However, as pointed out in Vulture, the events of the entire series seem to have taken place over the course of about a year, in-universe. Which means the Italian wedding was only a few months ago. So Tom could be the dad.

If Shiv and Tom are having a baby together, this might result in a shift in Shiv’s allegiances away from her brothers and towards Tom.