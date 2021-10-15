The Catch-Up: Everything you need to know before you watch You season three.

Everyone's favourite friendly neighbourhood murderer is back for a third instalment.

Season three of You lands on Netflix on Friday, October 15.

So does it live up to the previous seasons? And what actually happened in those seasons (apart from a lot of murder)?

Watch the trailer for You season three. Post continues below.



Video via Netflix.

Below I unpack everything you need to know before you watch season three of You:

OK, so give me a quick recap of season one and two...

We first met Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and his murderous ways back in 2018 when season one of You landed on Netflix.

When we were first introduced to grown up Dan Humphries, we learnt he was a mild-mannered book store manager who had a crush on a woman named Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail).

We soon learned that Joe's crush was more... deadly than we originally thought. He stalked Beck, inserted himself into her life, started dating her, and killed anyone who got in the way of their relationship.

HE HAD A GODDAMN GLASS CAGE IN HIS BASEMENT.

When Beck discovered he had killed his ex-girlfriend Candace Stone (Ambyr Childers), and realised who he really was, he killed her too.

In the final scenes of season one, Joe thought he had gotten away with Beck's murder. Then Candace turned up at the bookstore, and she was a little peeved about that time Joe left her for dead.

OKAY, SEASON TWO.

This is where things get... complicated.

At the start of season two, our friendly neighbourhood murderer moved to LA to get away from Candace, and changed his name to Will Bettelheim.

He rented a room from a freelance journalist named Delilah (Carmela Zumbado) and became protective of her younger sister, Ellie, who is hanging out with a dodgy comedian named Henderson (played by Chris D'Elia... the irony) who once sexually assaulted Delilah.