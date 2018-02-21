At one Australian school, Year 8 girls are setting each other self-harm challenges.

Warning: This article contains information about suicide and self harm which may be distressing for some readers.

Self-harm is now so common among Aussie kids that at one school, young girls had formed a self-harm club.

Former teacher Rachel Downie found out about it through her website, Stymie, where children can make anonymous reports of harmful behaviour.

"Not long ago a high school contacted me and said that they had found out that there were girls in Year 8 who actually had self-harming challenges, like a club," Downie tells Mamamia.

"A couple of schools have told us that [self-harm] is happening in primary schools."

The website receives an anonymous report from a child, on average, every four minutes. Often, a screenshot is attached as proof. A notification is then sent directly to that child's school. More than 100 schools around Australia have signed up to the service.

As well as self-harm, Downie says kids are reporting other children bullying and cyberbullying each other, bringing drugs and weapons to school, and talking about suicide.

LISTEN: Bec Sparrow talks to Holly, Mia and Jessie on Mamamia Out Loud about the dangers of cyber bullying and what we can do to stop it... Post continues after audio.

"It's become part of our kids' vernacular to talk about killing themselves as a way to cope," she says.

"These sorts of things come from nobody monitoring these conversations. Kids make posts on their Streaks or their Snapchats talking about wanting to die. That happens on a daily basis. And unfortunately we end up with cases where kids do die."