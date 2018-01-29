Stu Laundy says he found out his relationship with Sophie Monk was over via Instagram.

On Friday we learned the news that we were all sort of expecting, but it broke our reality TV loving hearts all the same: Sophie Monk and Stu Laundy had gone their separate ways after meeting on last year’s season of The Bachelorette.

Despite the very curious timing of their breakup, Sophie’s heartbreaking Instagram post had many fans wishing post the 38-year-old and her 44-year-old former beau, Stu Laundy, all the best in their future quests for “the one”.

But Monday morning has brought with it a whole new level of drama, with Stu telling Nova’s Fitzy and Wippa that he found out about his split from Sophie at the exact same time as the rest of us, while scrolling through his Instagram.

“I found out via Instagram,” he told the radio hosting duo, but added that the pair “both knew in their hearts” that the relationship had come to an end.

“We had discussed pushing more towards a friendship. I think we’re just better suited as mates. It was a decision we’d both been coming to.”

He also revealed that after a whirlwind Christmas and New Year holiday in Canada together, it had actually been "a few weeks" since the duo had even seen each other.

"I was [in Canada] for almost three weeks with Soph, we had a fantastic time," he said.

"But then I get my children in the school holidays and I had another couple of weeks with the kids back in Australia, so I haven't seen Soph in a while."