Here's how to shop and style those trendy striped shirts you're seeing everywhere.

It all started with the golf knits.

With the first whiff of cold weather way back in May, everyone on Instagram seemed to be wearing those zip-up sweaters reminiscent of something your dad would wear for a spot of putting.

And they were cute! Tied around waists and thrown over shoulders, they signalled a return to preppy style that's only grown in momentum.

As is the case with fashion trends, a bunch of similar styles started popping up too: flippy tennis skirts, visors, bike shorts... but sadly, none of these items felt all that wearable.

Until now. Enter the striped shirt, the preppy piece set to take over our wardrobes (and feeds) for spring.

One part Princess Diana doing sportswear in the 1980s, one part Wolf of Wall Street chic, the classic oversized shirt is about to be everywhere.

The main trailblazer behind this trend is Australian label Blanca Studio, which has gained a cult reputation for its menswear-inspired shirts that come in a variety of fun pastel colours and stripes.

Although one of these babies will set you back a few hundred bucks, lots of brands are jumping on the stripey shirt bandwagon, meaning you can shop the trend no matter what your budget.

Here's how a few stylish women on the Gram are wearing theirs.