6 women share the 'micro-stresses' of their days, and how they get past them.

If you could symbolise my micro-stress with a noise, it would be the sound of my alarm going off when I have just, finally, fallen asleep.

That realisation that I've just had a bad night's sleep combined with the knowledge that I have to get up and pretend to function with a foggy head, little motivation and the overwhelming desire to just roll over and go back to sleep sees my stress levels rise.

We all have micro-stresses (also called micro-stressors) that affect us in small ways, every day.

A pages-long to-do list that you are constantly trying to get on top of, or losing your car keys, may not seem like 'big' deals by themselves.

But these mild daily stresses, especially when compounded together, can actually affect your state of mind.

For me, making sure I have a way to combat those little stresses and get past them is key. Unfortunately, what I would like to do - go back to sleep – isn't usually an option, so instead I go outside for a walk at some point during the day, ideally in the morning. The combination of Vitamin D, fresh air and the increase in endorphins from exercise, calms and revitalises me for the day ahead.

I always have a better sleep if I've had a walk earlier. Image: Supplied

I also keep Rescue Remedy in my handbag or in my car's glove box, so it's are always on hand for me to take in that micro-stressor moment. It's a product that works well alongside my go-to walk.