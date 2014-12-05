When stress can be helpful, and 7 ways to cope when it's not.

I used to thrive on stress – I was proud of how busy my life was, how much responsibility I had, and how much I achieved at work. I took on more and more, never saying no, and worked long hours throughout the week and weekends. Running down the corridor to the toilet was evidence of how little time I had for personal things.

The fight or flight response gives us a burst of adrenalin to cope with difficult situations, and can be positive in the short term. But long term exposure to stress can act to undermine our physical and psychological wellbeing.

I thought that difficulties sleeping, constant feeling of hyperactivity and irritability, were normal. They weren’t. They were a sign of stress. And eventually I had to take stock, listen to my body, and make major changes in my life.

Here are 7 simple steps anyone can follow to do this.

1. Recognise the first signs of feeling stressed and identify triggers

Identifying the first signs of stress - such as feeling tense, headaches, tiredness, or irritability - as well as the triggers that set you off, can help you to put coping strategies in motion early. Keep a record of times you felt stressed, and what was happening at the time. Was it work, your partner, children, or prompted by worries? Or is it always at that time of the month that everything can feel overwhelming?

2. Change the situation that is causing stress

Sometimes this is easy, sometimes impossible. You might be able to reduce your responsibilities at work, but you can’t avoid your children. Getting some extra support, or telling a friend or family member that you feel you aren’t coping may relieve the burden. Try to avoid major life changes, such as buying a house, if you feel stressed. Going on holiday is always a good solution. Try taking a day off from your normal life if you can’t afford a long break.