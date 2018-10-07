The unremarkable 90 seconds that sparked Stormy Daniels' affair with Donald Trump.

For years Stormy Daniels has been one of the biggest names in adult entertainment, having scored herself a slew of acting and directing accolades since she landed her first lead role in 2002.

But this year, the 39-year-old has found herself a player in a vastly different scene: US politics.

After going public in January with claims of a 2006 sexual affair with President Donald Trump, the pornographic film star has become somewhat of a household name.

When Donald Trump met Stormy at a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in 2006, he told her she reminded him of his daughter.

That night, they had sex for the first time.

Stormy Daniels speaks exclusively to 60 Minutes…



Now Stormy has spoken exclusively to 60 Minutes about her alleged relationship with the US President.

“I am not a liar and I am not a gold digger, and I did not do this because I’m starved for attention,” she told the host.

“I just wanted to stand up for myself and set the record straight and prove I wasn’t lying. I think I’ve pretty effectively done that, the message is pretty clear, don’t mess with me,” she added.

Stormy said that after the night she had sex with Trump, she didn’t think about it often.

“It was 90 seconds that I never thought about really again. It doesn’t define me, except now to everyone else it somehow does. Which is really disappointing,” she said.

“I think that we shared a mutual curiosity, genuine curiosity about the business aspects of each other’s lives,” she added.

When asked whether she felt she was a victim, Stormy said no.

“No, I’m not a victim. I’m a victim of myself. I never said, ‘No, don’t touch me,’ or, ‘I’m leaving,’ or, ‘I don’t wanna do this’. That absolutely did not happen,” she said.