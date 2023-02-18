Lloyd spent 14 years writing a book that no one read. His daughter just made it a bestseller.

The power of the internet can be a very special thing when used for good.

Lloyd Devereux Richards has come to learn that over the past few weeks, thanks to his daughter, the thriller novel he wrote and a 16-second TikTok video.

So how did it all start?

In the mid-1970s, America was just coming out of a decade with some of the most notorious serial killers in history.

Paranoia, fear and curiosity was at an all-time high.

When several women went missing in and around the Mid West, Richards took note. And their disappearances later inspired a thriller novel he dedicated his adult life to writing.

Whilst working as a lawyer in the 80s, Richards couldn’t shelf his passion for storytelling, and spent his free time learning what he could about dialogue, structure and pacing.