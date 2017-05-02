In a lengthy essay for KidSpot, television presenter Rose Jacobs has revealed the “misery” that drove her and her husband, former Today Show weather presenter, Stevie Jacobs to pick up their family and leave Australia behind.

“Exactly one year ago I knew my life was spiralling in a direction I didn’t want it to go in,” the mother-of-two wrote.

“I was struggling to get through a day without yelling at the kids and completely losing my cool. I was living by all appearances a fantastic life full of enviable traits – I was a television presenter, a mum of two adorable girls, married to a beautiful man who is a television presenter and living in a five bedroom gorgeous home in the Eastern suburbs.

“We have have been fortunate enough to enjoy some of the most amazing luxuries life can afford – but my gut told me things but my gut told me things still weren’t entirely right.”

In late 2016, Stevie Jacobs announced his resignation from Today, citing the need to spend more time with his young family.

Speaking of what led up to the decision to relocate their family to Vanuatu, Jacobs has now shared the struggles of dealing with the Sydney lifestyle her and her husband had built for themselves.