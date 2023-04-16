Steven Tougher was a loving husband, family member, father, son and paramedic.

Since childhood, he had dreamed of being a paramedic and had managed to fulfill that dream, originally working as a nurse and later as a paramedic with the NSW Ambulance Service.

His family said Tougher was a dedicated paramedic, and it "wasn't just his medical expertise that made him exceptional – Steven's compassion touched the lives of so many people."

This week while doing one of the most selfless jobs, 29-year-old Tougher was killed, and a man has since been charged with murder.

Watch the NSW Ambulance Commissioner and more speak about Steven Tougher. Post continues below.

Tougher was nearing the end of his night shift, when he and his colleague decided to get breakfast at Campbelltown McDonalds in Sydney's southwest around 5:30am on Friday.

Tougher was sitting in the back of the ambulance he and his colleague were working from, when a 21-year-old man allegedly pulled back the ambulance door and repeatedly stabbed Tougher.

He was rushed to Liverpool Hospital in a critical condition but later died.

Soon after Tougher was stabbed, his colleague raised the alarm — sparking a wide police response. A 21-year-old man wielding a knife was tasered and arrested, homicide detectives later charging him with murder.

"To not come home from work is a tragedy and almost inconceivable," NSW Ambulance Commissioner Dominic Morgan said.

"This was a man that, from five years old, knew that he wanted to be a NSW Ambulance paramedic. He wanted nothing more than to serve his community. This is very raw, very early and very close to home. There are no words that can make a person feel better but being together, leaning into each other, just being together and speaking when you can is the best path forward."

Commissioner Morgan said he had spoken to the man's family, who are devastated by the loss.