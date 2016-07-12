Steve Price's domestic violence comments shocked the nation last night.

Controversial radio and television personality Steve Price left the Q&A audience in shock on Monday night after saying Eddie McGuire’s recent comments about drowning Caroline Wilson were “a joke” and telling fellow panelist Van Badham that she was “just being hysterical”.

Appearing on this week’s edition of the often-controversial ABC show, the slow motion train wreck began when audience member Tarang Chawla raised the recent comments of Sam Newman and Eddie McGuire and shared that his 23-year-old sister Nikita was stabbed to death by her partner last year.

Chawla then asked the panel what the government and the media was doing to stop the epidemic levels of domestic violence against women in Australia.

Q&A questioner Tarang Chawla. Source: ABC.

Being invited to respond first by host Tony Jones, Price began, "I happen to know all of the people you've mentioned there; Sam, Eddie and Caroline Wilson very well. And, Eddie apologised immediately."

Outside of Price (and perhaps Newman), there'd be few who would agree that McGuire's apology was immediate.

Making his comments on 12 June, McGuire did not offer a full and unreserved apology until 21 June - a full nine days after his comments.