The split-second decision that changed Terri Irwin's life forever.

Terri Irwin knows that what she had with her late husband Steve Irwin was incredibly special.

That’s why in the 18 years since his death on September 4 2006, she hasn’t dated anyone else.

"I totally got my happily ever after," Terri told Us Weekly in 2024, ahead of the annual Steve Irwin Gala.

"And while there are a lot of wonderful men in the world, can you see another Steve Irwin? I just can’t.

"I’d be like, ‘I love that you’re a librarian and the Dewey Decimal System is cool, but I got to go jump a crocodile and do that.’ Forget that."

It echoes what she said years ago about their romance.

“I think it’s wonderful when people who have lost someone find love again, but I’m not personally looking, and I haven’t been on a date in 27 years,” the 54-year-old told People magazine back in 2018.

“In fact, it’s been so long, I’ve had a couple of lovely women ask me out because they figured that’s the case. But I’m content. I have two beautiful kids, a really full plate.

“I’ve already had my happily ever after.”

But that happily ever after would not have happened without the split-second decision that began their love story’s “once upon a time”.