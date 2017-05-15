Steve ‘Commando’ Willis has opened up about his long, private struggle with depression.

On the outside, 40-year-old Biggest Loser trainer Steve ‘Commando’ Willis is the picture of strength and health.

But in a new interview with News Corp Australia, the former military man turned PT and television personality reveals he, like many other Australians, has battled with depression.

“Even to this day I’m dealing with my own issues,” he said.

“Life is tough — we all have our own demons and I’m no different to any other human being. Pain and suffering and fear is real, but it’s not unique.

“You might think that someone has the perfect life, but do they? I deal with the same struggles as anybody else.”

This year, Willis will serve as an ambassador for Australian suicide prevention charity R U OK? to raise awareness of it’s R U OK? Day initiative on September 14.

“I’m willing to put my hand up and say: ‘Life sucks. I don’t know which way is up at the moment — can somebody give me a hand?'” he said.

“None of us have got it made and being around others that can help lift you up a bit can often be the difference between life and death.”