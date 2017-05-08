Monday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Woman tried to poison the baby her husband father with another woman using nail polish remover.

On May 29, 2016, 37-year-old Andrea Vazquez-Hernandez allegedly mixed nail polish remover with milk, and handed it to the toddler her husband had fathered with another woman.

When the 17-month-old refused to drink the mixture, the baby’s father discovered his wife’s sickening plan and reported her to authorities.

The man told police that earlier that night, he had tried to feed his daughter the bottle when she “immediately spat out the contents”. The girl was taken to the hospital and was treated and released with no injuries.

According to court documents, prosecutors say that “at some point in time earlier that day, the victim’s stepmother allegedly added approximately one inch of nail polish remover to the baby bottle”.

Andrea and her husband, from Illinois in the United States, had welcomed a child of their own in 2010, but when they separated for a period of two years, he fathered another child with a different woman. The baby girl was born in December 2014.

Prosecutors allege that for Andrea, the toddler served as “a constant reminder of a forbidden relationship”.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Andrea had also told police she wanted to “punish” her husband and the little girl’s mother.

The 37-year-old is accused of aggravated battery and attempted aggravated battery in connection with the incident. She has plead not guilty and remains in police custody until her trial, which is expected to start next week.

2. Emmanuel Macron wins French presidential election, becoming the country’s youngest leader since Napoleon.