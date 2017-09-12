Is it a statement or is it a sleeve? It's both and you will be wearing it by Summer.

Fashion can be a lot like taking an exam with the general rule being, at the end of the day the more time, effort and thought you put in, the greater the result.

Until now.

Enter the statement sleeve. It’s the fashion cheat of the season. Minimal effort, maximum impact. Perfect for lazy people or scaredy-cats who want to inject some roar into their, as the French say, ensembles.

By now you must have seen it. Normal fabric body and then KAPOW! an oversized balloon of a sleeve, or a waterfall of fabric, or a trumpet, or a couple of Sydney Opera House sails on the bicep area.

This play on proportion adds up to the love-child of a fashion maverick and fashion purist. And all for slipping on a shirt or dress with dramatic sleeves. The gaze, this season, is going to be up-top in a good way.

Have a look:

