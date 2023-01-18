The first trailer for the Stan Original Series Bad Behaviour is here and it's a must-watch.

The first trailer for the Stan Original Series Bad Behaviour has been released and it's unmissable.

Based on the book by Rebecca Starford, the gripping new drama stars Jana McKinnon (Beautiful Girl), Markella Kavenagh (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) and Yerin Ha.

Bad Behaviour will premiere on February 17, 2023, only on Stan.

Watch the trailer for the Stan Original Series Bad Behaviour. Post continues after video.



Video via Stan.

The four-part series dives deep into the story of 25-year-old Jo Mackenzie (McKinnon), who bumps into a ghost from her past: Alice Kang (Ha).

The pair spent one year together at an exclusive boarding school called Silver Creek more than 10 years ago.