What you can do and how far you can travel this Mother's Day, state by state.

For many of us, this year’s Mother’s Day will look very different to normal.

Despite the Federal government’s newly announced three step plan, each state has the authority to decide when it will implement the first step back towards normality.

So depending on where you are in Australia right now, you may or may not be able to visit your mum on Sunday. There are also differences in how many of you can visit at one time depending on your location, but one thing remains consistent across all states and territories: You must still practice social distancing.

That means no hugs. Unfortunately, an elbow tap will have to suffice.

To keep it simple, here is a state-by-state breakdown of exactly what you can and can’t do with mum this Mother’s Day.

New South Wales.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Thursday confirmed NSW would not be easing restrictions in time for Mother’s Day.

“Without wanting to be the bearer of bad news, can I say that whilst National Cabinet is considering easing some restrictions from Friday, I doubt very much that NSW will be in a position to implement anything before Mother’s Day,” she said during her daily press conference.

In NSW, residents must stay at home unless they are working, shopping for essentials, caregiving or exercising.

Only two adults and their dependable children can visit another household at one time, with it falling under the state’s “care” exemption.

There are no restrictions on how far you can travel within the state to visit someone.

Victoria.

Victoria is not easing restrictions in time for Mother’s Day, with Premier Daniel Andrews reiterating that Victoria’s stage three restrictions would not change until the State of Emergency ended on Monday.

Social visits are not allowed in the state, however you may visit to deliver food, provide medical care or for “compassionate reasons”.

“I can tell you what I will be doing on Mother’s Day – I will not be visiting my mum,” Premier Andrews said.

Queensland.

Households of up to five people will be able to visit other Queensland homes this Mother’s Day.