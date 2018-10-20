Patty's hairdresser noticed something unusual on her scalp. It was stage four breast cancer.

What Patty Bolle thought was a run-of-the-mill trip to the hairdresser, turned out to be a replay of some horrifying news she received 13 years ago.

13 years ago, Patty was diagnosed with breast cancer after discovering a lump in her breast. After that, she underwent chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery in a determined effort to rid herself of the tumour.

And she did. Patty thought she’d beat the cancer altogether – the cancer that plagued her for so long.

But last year, Patty’s heart dropped as her hairdresser noticed something on her scalp.

“Nikki was pulling my hair up and she said, ‘Oh my God, you have a bald spot there,’ and I said, ‘I do?’ So she showed me in the mirror and I went, ‘I had no idea,'” Patty said in an interview with WILX News.